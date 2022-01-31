First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) vs. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Financial Analysis

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community Bank System pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.24 $164.68 million $3.54 20.18

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Community Bank System 30.78% 9.37% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration service, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

