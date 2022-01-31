First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $162.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.00. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

