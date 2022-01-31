First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,012 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

