First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $128.49 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

