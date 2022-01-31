First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. FMR LLC increased its position in Herc by 279.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Herc by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,688,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 224.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $154.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.81. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

