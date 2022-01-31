First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

