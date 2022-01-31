First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.19.

Shares of FSLR opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

