First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

