First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Shares of FAB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.09. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,753. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

