First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MCEF stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

