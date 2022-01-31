Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $173.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.