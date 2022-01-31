Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Fluor worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 138.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
See Also: Beta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.