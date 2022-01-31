Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Fluor worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 138.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

