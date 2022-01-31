Force Hill Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,648 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.8% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.94. 15,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,132. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

