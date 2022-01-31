Force Hill Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,648 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 2.8% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE APH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.94. 15,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,132. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
