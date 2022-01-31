Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,663 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.