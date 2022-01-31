Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

FVI stock opened at C$4.13 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

