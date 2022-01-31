Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$174.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.71.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$166.62. 121,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.80. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at C$145,260,250.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.