Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.04 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $206,632,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

