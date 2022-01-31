Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. 62,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

