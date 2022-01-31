Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,926 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($39.34).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.43) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.70) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,384 ($18.61). 61,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,676.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,228.39. The firm has a market cap of £545.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,286 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,360 ($45.17).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

