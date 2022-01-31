Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Futu worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Futu by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Futu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 10.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

