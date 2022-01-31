FY2022 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $419.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

