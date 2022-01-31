FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Increased by Analyst

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $141,918,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

