FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

