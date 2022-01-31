Gabelli Funds LLC Has $81.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $18,379,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.82. 216,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,012,623. The stock has a market cap of $433.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

