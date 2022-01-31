Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,475 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $93,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 239,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 91,263 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $195.28 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

