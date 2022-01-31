Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $50,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,147. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

