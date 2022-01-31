Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $67,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

