Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

