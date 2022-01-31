Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
