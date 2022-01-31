Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 29,589 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.18% of Southwest Gas worth $46,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,136,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

