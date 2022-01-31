Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $61.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,951 shares of company stock worth $417,885,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 on Monday, reaching $2,671.22. 33,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,838.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,826.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,850.93 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

