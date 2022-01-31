Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $71.92 Million Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dana were worth $71,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dana by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.68. 12,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,000. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

