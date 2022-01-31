Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $92.87 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.54% of Genuine Parts worth $92,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.57. 3,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.64. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

