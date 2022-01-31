Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.32% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $79,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after acquiring an additional 229,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after acquiring an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.20. 2,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

