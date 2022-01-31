Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 99,434 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,434 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $42,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,500. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

