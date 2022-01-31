Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,268,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $66,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. 1,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,284. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

