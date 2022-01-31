Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 43.25 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.42. The company has a market cap of £66.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.