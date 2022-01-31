General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.27 on Monday. General Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative net margin of 101.48% and a negative return on equity of 184.83%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

