Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0173

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $105,466.69 and $5.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,093,160 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

