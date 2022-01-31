Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

GNW stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

