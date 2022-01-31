Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 183,421 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Bank of Montreal worth $166,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $113.06 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

