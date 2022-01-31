Geode Capital Management LLC Has $156.27 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Organon & Co. worth $156,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $31.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

