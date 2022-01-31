Geode Capital Management LLC Has $161.70 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $161,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $3,933,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $644,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

