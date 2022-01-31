Geode Capital Management LLC Has $173.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Zillow Group worth $173,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In related news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.