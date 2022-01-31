Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 396,445 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $178,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

