GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,402,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.19 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

