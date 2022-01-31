Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 525,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

