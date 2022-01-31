Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of DNA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. 14,016,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,848,657. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.