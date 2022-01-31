Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GLEE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,982. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

