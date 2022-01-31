Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Partners worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $911.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

