GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $151,057.79

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, GoByte has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $151,057.79 and approximately $687.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

